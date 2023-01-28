Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.18% of Coterra Energy worth $37,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

