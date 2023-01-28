Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $53,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $327.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.05. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $492.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.83.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.