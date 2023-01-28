Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,725 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.6% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $83,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,250 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,385 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $185.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.85. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

