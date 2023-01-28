Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LGND opened at $70.29 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.77 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

