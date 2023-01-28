Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $254.17 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $279.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

