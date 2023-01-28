Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the December 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SSUMY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,363. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

