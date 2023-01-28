Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Up 128.6% in January

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMTOY traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.92. 4,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,052. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

