Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on February 28th

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:INN opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

INN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

