SwissBorg (CHSB) Hits Market Cap of $229.64 Million

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $229.64 million and approximately $308,591.40 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000998 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.
SwissBorg Profile
SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SwissBorg
