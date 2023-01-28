T-mac DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $654.09 Million (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One T-mac DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded 84.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $654.09 million and $47,783.51 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002854 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.
About T-mac DAO
T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao.
T-mac DAO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
