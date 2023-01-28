TD Asset Management Inc. Has $157.36 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 72,303 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Salesforce worth $157,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.81.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,289 shares of company stock worth $24,590,948. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $234.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.57, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

