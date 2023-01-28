TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of KLA worth $201,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $399.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.36.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 146.31% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

