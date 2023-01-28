TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,407 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $164,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 144.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.29 and its 200-day moving average is $156.78. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $205.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

