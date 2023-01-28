TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,256,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 217,510 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Union Pacific worth $250,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

NYSE UNP opened at $202.39 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

