The Debt Box 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.95 Million (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for $21.81 or 0.00094631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00398790 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.54 or 0.27987864 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00586615 BTC.

The Debt Box Token Profile

The Debt Box’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official website is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Debt Box using one of the exchanges listed above.

