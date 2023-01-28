The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $191.00 and a 52 week high of $242.63.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

