The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Update

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The SPAR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPPF remained flat at C$8.10 during midday trading on Friday. The SPAR Group has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$10.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.87.

Spar Group Ltd. engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR, SUPERSPAR, TOPS, SaveMor, Build it, and Pharmacy. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Pinetown, South Africa.

