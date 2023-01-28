The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Short Interest Update

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of The SPAR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.
The SPAR Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SGPPF remained flat at C$8.10 during midday trading on Friday. The SPAR Group has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$10.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.87.
About The SPAR Group
Spar Group Ltd. engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR, SUPERSPAR, TOPS, SaveMor, Build it, and Pharmacy. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Pinetown, South Africa.

