The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 35,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.74.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

