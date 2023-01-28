The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

