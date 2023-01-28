TraDAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20.01 (TOD)

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. TraDAO has a total market capitalization of $304.60 million and approximately $20.01 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TraDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @trava_capital and its Facebook page is accessible here. TraDAO’s official website is trava.capital.

Buying and Selling TraDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Trava Capital (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Trava Capital has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Trava Capital is 0.270775 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://trava.capital/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TraDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

