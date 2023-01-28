Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Trimmed by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,165 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.