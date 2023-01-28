Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 34.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $642,211,000 after buying an additional 776,970 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $202.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

