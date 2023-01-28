USD Partners LP (USDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. USD Partners has a payout ratio of 86.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect USD Partners to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 408.3%.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $3.93 on Friday. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $131.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.12.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). USD Partners had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a negative return on equity of 80.08%. The business had revenue of $21.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USD Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in USD Partners by 63.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in USD Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in USD Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

