USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Shares Sold by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC decreased its position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of USHG Acquisition worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

USHG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUGS remained flat at $10.05 on Friday. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93.

USHG Acquisition Company Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

