Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Holdings Lifted by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Ventyx Biosciences makes up approximately 1.1% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Birchview Capital LP owned about 0.08% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $980,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $654,205.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,541,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,849,104.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,206,646 shares of company stock valued at $36,781,043 in the last three months. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,349. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

