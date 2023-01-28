VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 213.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 74,758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 165.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $31.26.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

