Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

IDE traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 78,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,139. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

