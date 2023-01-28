Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.