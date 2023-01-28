Walken Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.80 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Walken has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

