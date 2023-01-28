Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 3,583 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $329.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.