Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 80,059 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 80,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QSR. Argus increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.