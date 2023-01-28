Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 80,059 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 80,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QSR. Argus increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.