Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,033 shares during the period. Sprott accounts for approximately 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 3.75% of Sprott worth $32,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Sprott in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 103.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprott by 66.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sprott by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sprott by 189.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SII traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 70,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,948. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.06. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 120.99%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

