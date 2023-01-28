Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.26.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $281.72. 1,234,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,539. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

