Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,334 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 12,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

Shares of NVR traded up $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5,122.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,904. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,569.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,740.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4,409.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

