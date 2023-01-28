Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,397 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

TD stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

