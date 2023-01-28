Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 719,148 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 719,148 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $20,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.34. 2,736,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,148. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.