Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 3,223 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,708 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 800.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 117,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 70,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 10,871,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,265,765. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

