Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 4,928 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 94.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 118.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

General Electric Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $83.23. 7,789,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,718,154. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2,774.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

