Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.66% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FVAL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.25.

