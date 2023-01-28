Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 22.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.79.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

