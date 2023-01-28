Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 2,339 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 753,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,713. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.