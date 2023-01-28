Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 2,339 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 753,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,713. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.