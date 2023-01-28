Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 476,610 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,610 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

