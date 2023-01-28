Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112,296.66

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $95.42 million and $112,296.66 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00398790 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.54 or 0.27987864 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00586615 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,074,205,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,734,366,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,074,159,327 with 1,734,319,956 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05559467 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $120,962.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

