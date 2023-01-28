XRUN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $301.80 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One XRUN token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $301.80 million and $137,435.86 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRUN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

