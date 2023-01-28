XYO (XYO) Price Down 2.2% This Week

XYO (XYO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $79.50 million and $931,878.72 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00049544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00215257 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00614925 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,015,884.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

