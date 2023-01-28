Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,087.50

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,087.50 ($13.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,124 ($13.92). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,104 ($13.67), with a volume of 4,789 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($19.81) price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,077.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,087.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. The company has a market cap of £637.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

