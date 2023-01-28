Zcash (ZEC) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $45.17 or 0.00196466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $733.48 million and approximately $52.86 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00074077 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00044956 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001804 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001182 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000249 BTC.
About Zcash
Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,238,944 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.