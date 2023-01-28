ZEDXION Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $1.81 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

