1,004 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,777,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $117,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,111,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,014,000 after buying an additional 311,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

LPLA opened at $232.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.51.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.63.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

