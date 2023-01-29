128,880 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 2.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBA stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.